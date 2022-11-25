Skip to main content

C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

C.J. McCollum has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies.   

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game. 

Veteran guard C.J. McCollum has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Grizzlies on Friday."

McCollum is currently averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. 

This is his first full season with the Pelicans after getting traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season.  

Before the trade, he had spent the first eight and half seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. 

While he has never made an All-Star Game, he has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA for quite some time.  

He has averaged at least 20.8 points per contest in each of the last seven seasons. 

The Pelicans come into the night tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference. 

They have an 11-7 record in their first 18 games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak. 

On the road, the Pelicans are 5-4 in the nine games they have played outside of Louisiana. 

As for the Grizzlies, they are 10-8 in their first 18 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the west.

At home, they have a 6-2 record in the eight games they have hosted in Tennessee.

USATSI_17862253_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17167276_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lakers And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273028_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons And Suns Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19435087_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's 12-Player Injury Report Against Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17143631_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Trail Blazers Rumors: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups, More

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19354133_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Paolo Banchero Expected To Return To Lineup For Magic On Friday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16326041_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Cavs And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19494328_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Clint Capela's Injury Status For Hawks-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19493302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar