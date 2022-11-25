C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game.

Veteran guard C.J. McCollum has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Grizzlies on Friday."

McCollum is currently averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

This is his first full season with the Pelicans after getting traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season.

Before the trade, he had spent the first eight and half seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

While he has never made an All-Star Game, he has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA for quite some time.

He has averaged at least 20.8 points per contest in each of the last seven seasons.

The Pelicans come into the night tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They have an 11-7 record in their first 18 games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Pelicans are 5-4 in the nine games they have played outside of Louisiana.

As for the Grizzlies, they are 10-8 in their first 18 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the west.

At home, they have a 6-2 record in the eight games they have hosted in Tennessee.