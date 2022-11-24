C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players as CJ. McCollum has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "CJ McCollum (illness) ruled out Wednesday."

McCollum is in his first full season playing with the Pelicans, and he is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

He was traded to New Orleans in the middle of last season after spending the first eight and a half seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

So far, the trade has worked out well for the Pelicans.

They were without Zion Williamson for the entire 2021-22 season, but McCollum helped lead them to the NBA Playoffs (they took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round).

This season, they are off to a solid start with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games.

Currently, they are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

In their last ten games, they have a 6-4 record, and they are 4-4 in eight games played on the road outside of Louisiana.

As for the Spurs, they started out the season 5-2 but have gone just 1-10 in their last 11 games.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 6-12 record.

Right now, they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 3-5 in eight games at home.