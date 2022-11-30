C.J. McCollum's Status For Raptors-Pelicans Game

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Louisiana.

For the game, they could be without one of their top-three players as C.J. McCollum is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "CJ McCollum (conditioning) questionable for Wednesday."

McCollum has missed the last three games (health and safety protocols), and the Pelicans have gone 2-1 over that span.

They are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference.

On the season, McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

This is his first full season with the organization after spending the first eight and a half seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Last season, he helped lead the Pelicans to the NBA Playoffs (they took the Phoenix Suns to six games).

Currently, the Pelicans are 7-3 in their last ten games and 7-3 in the ten games they have played at home.

If they can stay healthy, the Pelicans have a chance to finish the season as a top-four seed in the west.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak but have struggled on the road.

Away from Canada, they have a 3-7 in ten games.

The Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022.