Cade Cunningham's Updated Status For Pistons-76ers Game

The Detroit Pistons are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and for the game they will be without their star rookie.

Former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the contest due to a hip injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pistons come into the game with a 23-58 record, and they have been eliminated from postseason contention, so this will be their final game of the 2021-22 season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball