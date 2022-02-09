Cade Cunningham's Injury Status For Pistons-Mavs Game

The Detroit Pistons are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the game due to a hip injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pistons come into the game as one of the worst teams in the NBA, and have a 12-41 record in 53 games played on the season.

They are currently on a four-game losing streak.

Right now, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, which only has them better than one team in the east (the Orlando Magic).

They are clearly in a rebuilding mode, and far away from playoff contention.

