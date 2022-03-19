Skip to main content
Cade Cunningham's Status For Pistons-Cavs Game

Cade Cunningham is available for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.  

2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham was on the injury report with an illness, but he is now listed as available.  

The status of Cunningham for Saturday's game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Pistons come into the game as one of the worst teams in the entire NBA with a 19-51 record in the 70 games that they have played.   

They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and 5-5 in the last ten games that they have played. 

In their last game they defeated the Orlando Magic. 

