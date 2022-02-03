Cade Cunningham's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pistons Game

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Michigan on Thursday night, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for the game due to a hip injury and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pistons have played 50 games this season, and are currently 12-38.

They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and clearly in a rebuilding mode.

Last season, they got rid of Blake Griffin, who had been the face of the franchise for several seasons.

They have a nice group of young players, but are very far away from legitimate playoff contention for this season.

