Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Pacers Game
Cam Johnson has been ruled out for the game on Friday night between the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers.
The Phoenix Suns are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and for the game they will be without Cam Johnson.
Johnson is ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Suns come into the game with the best record in the NBA at 31-9 in 40 games, and are also the first seed in the Western Conference.
They made the NBA Finals last season in Chris Paul's first season with the team, and this season they look like they will once again be a contender.
As for the Pacers, they have had an underwhelming season, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference at 15-27.
