Skip to main content
Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Rockets Game

Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Rockets Game

Cam Johnson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

Cam Johnson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.    

Cam Johnson has been ruled out due to a quad injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Suns are currently best team in the NBA with a 55-14 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are on a two-game winning streak, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

After making the NBA Finals last season, they appear as if they will once again have a legitimate shot to make a run at an NBA Title. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17263904_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago