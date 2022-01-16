Cam Johnson's Status For Pistons-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.

Cam Johnson has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA, and the first seed in the Western Conference.

After making the NBA Finals last season, they are once again a contender this season with a 32-9 record in 41 games.

On the road this season they are 15-4 in 19 games away from Phoenix.

As for the Pistons, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-31 record in 41 games.

They are 7-13 in 20 games at home.

