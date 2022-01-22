Huge News About The Availability Of Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish hopes to make his debut for the New York Knicks on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Reddish was recently traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Knicks.
The New York Knicks recently made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for 2019 tenth overall pick Cam Reddish.
Reddish has missed the last five games with an ankle injury, so he has not yet made his debut for the Knicks.
However, on Sunday afternoon when the Knicks host the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden, Reddish hopes to make his debut for his new team (see tweet below from SNY's Knicks Videos).
"I feel good," Reddish said. "I would say 100% is pretty accurate, and I'm looking forward to getting out there tomorrow."
Reddish was then asked if he is planning to play on Sunday.
"That's the hope, yes," he said.
The Knicks are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-24 record in 46 games played.
