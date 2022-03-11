Skip to main content
A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder AC joint injury. Reddish began his season with the Atlanta Hawks, but was traded to the Knicks in January.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks have announced that Cam Reddish will miss the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder AC joint injury.  

The announcement from the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the PR.   

"Cam Reddish sustained a right shoulder AC joint injury in Monday’s game against Sacramento and will miss the remainder of the season," the statement from the Knicks said.  

Reddish began his career with the Atlanta Hawks after being drafted with the tenth overall pick in 2019, and was traded to the Knicks in January.  

The 22-year-old ends his season with averaged of 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 49 games. 

The Knicks are currently 28-38, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

Injuries

By Ben Stinarjust now
