Skip to main content
A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder AC joint injury. Reddish began his season with the Atlanta Hawks, but was traded to the Knicks in January.

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder AC joint injury. Reddish began his season with the Atlanta Hawks, but was traded to the Knicks in January.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks have announced that Cam Reddish will miss the remainder of the season due to a right shoulder AC joint injury.  

The announcement from the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the PR.   

"Cam Reddish sustained a right shoulder AC joint injury in Monday’s game against Sacramento and will miss the remainder of the season," the statement from the Knicks said.    

Reddish began his career with the Atlanta Hawks after being drafted with the tenth overall pick in 2019, and was traded to the Knicks in January.   

The 22-year-old ends his season with averaged of 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 49 games. 

The Knicks are currently 28-38, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17701826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

By Ben Stinar16 seconds ago
USATSI_16377319_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Hawks

By Ben Stinar48 seconds ago
USATSI_17868451_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant And Joel Embiid Exchange Words

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_4374843_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868448_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868792_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Crossover In Nets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17410557_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago