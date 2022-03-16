Important Information About Caris LeVert For 76ers-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening in Ohio, and one of their best players will be playing, but he will be coming off the bench.

Caris LeVert will not start in the game, and he will also have a minutes limit.

The status of LeVert can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-29 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2017-18 NBA season when LeBron James led them all the way to the NBA Finals.

