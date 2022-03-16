Skip to main content
Important Information About Caris LeVert For 76ers-Cavs Game

Important Information About Caris LeVert For 76ers-Cavs Game

Caris LeVert will have a minutes limit on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Caris LeVert will have a minutes limit on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening in Ohio, and one of their best players will be playing, but he will be coming off the bench.    

Caris LeVert will not start in the game, and he will also have a minutes limit. 

The status of LeVert can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-29 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2017-18 NBA season when LeBron James led them all the way to the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Important Information About Caris LeVert For 76ers-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17308183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago