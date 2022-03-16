Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Cavs against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs will be without Collin Sexton, Rajon Rondo, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen, who are ruled out for the contest.

They come into the night with a 39-29 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

Currently, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018, so this has been a successful year.

The Related stories on NBA basketball