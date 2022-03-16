Skip to main content
Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Cavs against the 76ers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.      

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs will be without Collin Sexton, Rajon Rondo, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen, who are ruled out for the contest.  

They come into the night with a 39-29 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

Currently, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall.    

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018, so this has been a successful year.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_17485770_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar55 seconds ago
USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17615695_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Wednesday

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago