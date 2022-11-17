Skip to main content

Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin on Wednesday night. 

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Stevens, Evan Mobley on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Carter, Beauchamp, Portis, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

The two teams have also finalized their injury reports for the night. 

Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler have all been ruled out for the Cavs. 

Donovan Mitchell has been upgraded to probable. 

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton. 

AJ Green has been upgraded to available. 

NBA's official injury report 

Both teams started out the year on a roll but are now on losing streaks.  

The Cavs were on an eight-game winning streak before losing their last four games.

They come into the night with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In the eight games they have played on the road, they have a 4-4 record.

The Bucks come into the game with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games, but they have lost three of four games and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

They had started out the season with a perfect 9-0 record and are still 7-1 in eight games at home in Wisconsin. 

Middleton, one of their three best players, has yet to play in a game this season. 

