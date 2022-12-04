Cavs And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Cavs will be without Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler and Isaiah Mobley.

As for the Knicks, they have ruled out Trevor Keels, DaQuan Jeffries and Ryan Arcidiacono.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Diakite, Evan Mobley on Sunday."

Coming into the night, the Cavs are one of the best teams in the NBA and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 15-8 in their first 23 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

In addition, they have gone 7-3 in their last ten games and are coming off a 107-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night at home.

However, they have struggled on the road, with a 5-7 record in 12 games.

The Knicks come into the game in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

They are coming off a 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home on Saturday afternoon.

Through 23 games, they have gone 10-13, which has them as the 11th seed in the east.

At home, they have gone 4-7 in 11 games at Madison Square Garden.