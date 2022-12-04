Cavs And Knicks Injury Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Cavs have ruled out Jarrett Allen, Isaiah Mobley, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Ryan Arcidiacono, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the afternoon, the Cavs are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-8 record in their first 23 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

Playing on the road has been a weak spot, as they are just 5-7 in 12 games played outside of Ohio.

In their most recent game, the Cavs beat the Orlando Magic 107-96 at home on Friday night.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 34 points in 37 minutes of playing time.

As for the Knicks, they are 10-13 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

In their most recent game, they got blown out by the Dallas Mavericks (121-100) at home on Saturday afternoon.

Julius Randle had 24 points, but they allowed Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luka Doncic to combine for 58 points.

At home, the Knicks have a 4-7 record in 11 games hosted at Madison Square Garden.