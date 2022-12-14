Cavs And Mavs Injury Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Cavs have ruled out Dylan Windler, Dean Wade, Ricky Rubio and Mamadi Diakite.

As for the Mavs, they will be without Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and McKinley Wright IV.

The Cavs come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 17-11 record in 28 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have struggled on the road going 5-9 in 14 games outside of Ohio (they are 12-2 at home).

Donovan Mitchell is in his first season with the franchise and has been arguably one of the ten best players in the NBA this season.

He is averaging 29.0 points per contest on 49.6% shooting from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs (when Mitchell was on the Utah Jazz), the Mavs beat the Jazz in the first round in six games.

The Mavs enter the matchup with a 14-13 record in 27 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They have been hard to beat at home, going 11-4 in 15 games hosted in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic is in the middle of another fantastic season, as he is averaging 33.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

This will be the first time the two teams have played this season.