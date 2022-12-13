Cavs And Spurs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Cavs will be without Dean Wade, Dylan Windler, Mamadi Diakite and Ricky Rubio.

Meanwhile, Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Spurs, Keita Bates-Diop, Jakob Poeltl, Blake Wesley have all been ruled out.

Dominick Barlow, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Evan Mobley, Allen on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Spurs list starters as Jones, Langford, Johnson, Roby, Collins on Monday."

The Cavs are getting their best player (Mitchell) back after missing the last two games.

They went 1-1 without him and come into the night with a 17-10 record in 27 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs have gone 6-4, but they are only 5-8 in 13 games on the road outside of Ohio.

The Spurs come into the game tied with the Houston Rockets for the worst record in the Western Conference.

They are 8-18 in their first 26 games and 4-10 in 14 at home.

After starting out 5-2, they have gone just 3-16 in the last 19 games.

That being said, the Spurs are coming off two straight wins over the Rockets and Miami Heat.