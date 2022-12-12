Cavs And Spurs Injury Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

Mamadi Diakite, Dean Wade, Dylan Windler and Ricky Rubio have been ruled out for the Cavs.

Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love are both listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without Keita Bates-Diop, Jakob Poeltl and Blake Wesley.

Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan are both questionable, while Dominick Barlow has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Cavs come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are 17-10 in their first 27 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell is their best player and has missed each of the last two games.

The Cavs have gone 1-1 in that span.

In Mitchell's most recent game, he had 43 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in Ohio (the Cavs won 116-102).

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, but on the road, they are 5-8 in 13 games.

As for the Spurs, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA, with an 8-18 record in 26 games.

They are tied with the Houston Rockets for the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Spurs have gone 2-8, while they are 4-10 in 14 games at home.

However, they have won each of their last two games.