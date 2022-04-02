Skip to main content
Cavs Final Injury Report Against The Knicks

Cavs Final Injury Report Against The Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their finalized injury report for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their finalized injury report for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York City to play an afternoon game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.  

The final injury report for the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs enter the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-35 record in the 77 games that they have played this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Final Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar45 seconds ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Finalized Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17875355_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Gordon Hayward's Status For Hornets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17645446_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Fans Will Love What This Player Tweeted

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Injury Update On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_18005495_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jaxson Hayes' Flagrant Foul On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18005406_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Suns

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17626146_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago