Cavs Injury Report Against Hawks

On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Ohio.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and won their most recent game Sunday night (at home) against the Miami Heat by a score of 113-87.

For the game against the Hawks, they will be without Caris LeVert, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler.

Kevin Love, who missed Sunday's game, is listed as questionable due to a thumb injury.

The Cavs come into the game with a 10-6 record in their first 16 games, and they have had one of the most intriguing starts to the season.

After losing to the Toronto Raptors in Canada in their first game, they got hot and won eight games in a row.

Directly following the winning streak, they then lost five straight games.

Now, they are back on a winning streak.

At home, they have a 6-1 record in the seven games they have hosted in Ohio.

Both the Hawks and Cavs have two of the best backcourts in the NBA.

Over the offseason, the Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young, while the Cavs went out and got Donovan Mitchell to pair with Darius Garland.

All four guards made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Monday's game is also fascinating because both the Cavs and Hawks are tied for the third seed.

The Hawks are coming off a win over the Toronto Raptors and are 4-3 in seven games on the road away from State Farm Arena.