Skip to main content
Cavs Injury Report Against The Pacers

Cavs Injury Report Against The Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road to face off with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Pacers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

The Cavs come into the game with a 37-27 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They won their last game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2017-18 NBA season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Status For Clippers-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar39 seconds ago
USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17852480_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17852502_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After His Big Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17099784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago