Cavs Injury Report Against The Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road to face off with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Pacers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs come into the game with a 37-27 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

They won their last game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2017-18 NBA season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

