Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Caris LeVert, Dylan Windler and Collin Sexton have all been ruled out for the game, while Rajon Rondo is listed as doubtful due to a toe sprain.

The Cavs are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-26 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018 when LeBron James led them all the way to the NBA Finals.

