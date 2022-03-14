Skip to main content
Update: Cavs Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Update: Rajon Rondo has been ruled out.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Ohio on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played. 

They are currently on a two-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

However, this season has been an stellar year for the franchise, because they have not been to the playoffs since the 2017-18 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

