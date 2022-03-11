Skip to main content
Cavs Injury Report Against The Heat

Cavs Injury Report Against The Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Florida on Friday evening to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full report for the Cavs against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs will be without Caris LeVert, Collin Sexton, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen for the contest. 

They come into the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-27 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far. 

They've won their last two games, but are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

On the road, they have a 18-16 record in the 34 games that they have played away from Ohio. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_17701826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

By Ben Stinar58 seconds ago
USATSI_16377319_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Hawks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17868451_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant And Joel Embiid Exchange Words

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_4374843_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868448_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17868792_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Crossover In Nets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago