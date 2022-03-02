Skip to main content
Cavs Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without several key players against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.     

Caris LeVert, Rajon Rondo and Collin Sexton have all been ruled out for the game. 

Meanwhile, All-Star point guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to low back soreness.  

The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and they are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are 36-25 in 61 games so far this season.

At home in Cleveland, they are 19-10 in the 29 games that they have played. 

