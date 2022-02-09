Cavs Injury Report Against The Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Ohio on Wednesday, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs will be without Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, while All-Star guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to back soreness.

Coming into Wednesday, the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in the 54 games that they have played.

In their last ten games they are 7-3, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game wining streak.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

Therefore, their success has been a huge surprise, and they appear as if they will end the drought and potentially have home-court advantage in the postseason.

