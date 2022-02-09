Skip to main content
Cavs Injury Report Against The Spurs

Cavs Injury Report Against The Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Ohio on Wednesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Ohio on Wednesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Ohio on Wednesday, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs will be without Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, while All-Star guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to back soreness.  

Coming into Wednesday, the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in the 54 games that they have played. 

In their last ten games they are 7-3, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game wining streak. 

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

Therefore, their success has been a huge surprise, and they appear as if they will end the drought and potentially have home-court advantage in the postseason. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17213559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Spurs

37 seconds ago
USATSI_8660220_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion

1 minute ago
USATSI_17609098_168388303_lowres-2
Rumors

James Harden Trade? Here's The Latest Rumors

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17042081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After Getting Traded

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Jazz

51 minutes ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Won On Tuesday

52 minutes ago
USATSI_17028396
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Hornets

53 minutes ago
USATSI_17470564_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Officially Announce Big Trade

1 hour ago
USATSI_16064176_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The Cavs Trade For Caris LeVert

1 hour ago