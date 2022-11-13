Cavs Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ohio, but they could be without several key players for the game.

The team has updated its injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Cavs have listed Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Dean Wade as questionable.

In addition, Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler have been ruled out, while Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Mitchell is the best player on the team and is currently averaging 31.6 points and 6.1 assists per contest in his first 11 games with the Cavs.

He has appeared to be a great fit with the team after getting traded from the Utah Jazz over the offseason.

As for Allen, he made the All-Star Game last season and is averaging 14.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest this season.

The status of Allen and Mitchell will be a significant impact on the game.

Coming into the night, the Cavs are 8-4 in their first 12 games, but they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

They had been on an eight-game winning streak before going cold during their trip to California.

The three losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game with a 5-8 record in their first 13 games of the season.

They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak, so one of the teams will end their cold streak by the end of the game.