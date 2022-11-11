Cavs Injury Report Against The Warriors

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

They have announced their injury report for the game (as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio, Isaiah Mobley and Mamadi Diakite have all been ruled out for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

The Cavs come into the night as one of the best teams in the league.

They are 8-3 in their first 11 games and had been on an eight-game winning streak before losing each of their last two games.

They've lost their last two games in California to the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday evening, the Cavs lost to the Kings by a score of 127-120.

Donovan Mitchell continued his fantastic play, erupting for 38 points, five rebounds and four assists.

However, they let seven players on the Kings score in double-digits.

Mitchell is in his first season with Cleveland and is averaging 31.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

He's also shooting an outstanding 51.4% from the field and 44.8% from the three-point range.

Last season, they went 44-38, but with Mitchell, they could be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Warriors, they are coming off winning their fourth title in eight seasons but have been slow start to the 2022-23 season.

They beat the Kings on Wednesday evening to snap a five-game losing streak and are 4-7 in their first 11 games of the season.

At home, they have still been dominant, with a 4-1 record in five games.