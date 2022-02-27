Cavs Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Washington Wizards in Ohio on Saturday night, but they will be without several of their key players for the game.

The full injury report for the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Rajon Rondo, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert have all been ruled out for the game.

The Cavs come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-24 record in the 59 games that they have played so far.

For a franchise that has not been to the postseason since 2018, they are having a stellar season.

In the 27 games that they have played in Ohio, they are an impressive 18-9 on the season at home.

