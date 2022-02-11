Cavs Injury Report Against The Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening.
For the game, their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's Official Injury Report.
The Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and RJ Nembhard Jr.
Coming into Friday, the Cavs are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record in the 55 games that they've played.
In their last ten games they have gone 7-3, and they are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
They have not been to the postseason since 2018, but that appears poised to change this season.
As for the Pacers, they have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA with a 19-37 record, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
