Celtics And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have ruled out Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto and Isaiah Mobley.

Darius Garland and Dylan Windler have both been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

For the Cavs, this is massive because Garland had missed the last five games due to an eye injury.

The former Vanderbilt star averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest last season, so he is one of their best players (and he made the All-Star Game last season).

However, even though he has been out for an extended period, the Cavs have been on a roll.

They have won all five games without him and are currently 5-1 in their first six games of the season.

Donovan Mitchell, who was acquired in a trade over the offseason with the Utah Jazz, has averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per contest in his first six games with the organization.

Both Mitchell and Garland have the potential to be top-five backcourt in the entire NBA.

As for the Celtics, they come into the night with a 4-2 record in their first six games of the season.

Superstar Jayson Tatum led them to the NBA Finals last season, and he has picked up right where he left off.

The former Duke star is averaging 30.8 points per contest on 55.7% shooting from the field.