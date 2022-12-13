Celtics And Clippers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in California on Monday evening.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics will be without Robert Williams III, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Al Horford.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have ruled out Jason Preston and Norman Powell.

Ivica Zubac and Moussa Diabate have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Clippers will start Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac on Monday."



The Celtics are coming off a 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Saturday night.

However, they are still the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the best team in the NBA, with a 21-6 record in their first 27 games.

On the road, the Celtics have gone 10-4 in the 14 games they have played outside of Massachusetts, and they are 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Clippers, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 15-13 record in 28 games.

At home, they are 7-6 in 13 games, and over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6.

In their most recent game, the Clippers defeated the Washington Wizards 114-107 on the road on Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 23.6 points per contest, while Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 30.0 points per contest.