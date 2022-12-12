Celtics And Clippers Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Boston Celtics in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Al Horford and Robert Williams III.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have ruled out Norman Powell and Moussa Diabate.

The Celtics enter the night as the best team in the NBA with a 21-6 record in their first 27 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and 10-4 in 14 games played on the road outside of Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals in 2022, they look even better this season.

That being said, the Celtics are coming off a 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum has been phenomenal to start the season, with averages of 30.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 26 games.

As for the Clippers, they are 15-13 in 28 games and 4-6 in their last ten.

At home, they are 7-6 in 13 games.

In their most recent game, the Clippers defeated the Washington Wizards 114-107 in Washington, D.C.

Paul George led the way with 36 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes.

If the Clippers can stay healthy, they have a chance to be a contender in the Western Conference.

There are very few teams in the league that have the amount of talent they have on their roster.