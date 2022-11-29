Celtics And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Terry Rozier, JT Thor and Dennis Smith Jr.

As for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Al Horford and Robert Williams III have all been ruled out.

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report after missing Sunday's game.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Maledon, Oubre, McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Tatum, Grant Williams, Griffin on Monday."

This will be the fifth straight game that All-Star LaMelo Ball has missed (and 18th missed game of the season), which is unfortunate because he is the team's best player.

The Hornets enter the night on a two-game winning streak, but they are just 6-14 on the season (and 3-11 in their last 14 games).

On the road, they have a 3-8 record in 11 games played outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA, with a 16-4 record in their first 20 games.

They come into the night on a three-game winning streak and are 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over their last 13 games, they have gone an impressive 12-1 (before losing to the Chicago Bulls last week, they were on a nine-game winning streak).