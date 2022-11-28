Celtics And Hornets Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in Massachusetts on Monday night.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Dennis Smith Jr., Mark Williams and JT Thor.

Terry Rozier is listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, Al Horford, Robert Williams III and JD Davison.

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable.

Jayson Tatum, who missed Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards, is not on the injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Hornets come into the game as one of the worst teams in the league, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

They are 6-14 in the 20 games they have played and 3-8 in 11 games on the road away from North Carolina.

After starting out 3-3 in their first six games, they have gone 3-11 over the last 14.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 16-4 record in 20 games and are 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

Before losing to the Chicago Bulls last week, they had been in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.

However, since the loss, they are now back on another winning streak (they have won four in a row).

Last season, they made the NBA Finals, while the Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.