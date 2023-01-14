Celtics And Hornets Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Celtics have ruled out Jaylen Brown, Danilo Gallinari, JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable (personal reasons).

Meanwhile, the Hornets will be without James Bouknight and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Gordon Hayward is listed as doubtful (left hamstring soreness).

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 31-12 record in 43 games.

They are coming off a 109-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Thursday and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 8-2, and they are 14-7 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Boston.

As for the Hornets, they are the 15th seed in the east (last place) with an 11-32 record in 43 games.

At home, they are 5-14 in 19 games hosted in North Carolina, and they are 2-8 in their last ten games overall (and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On Thursday night, the Hornets lost 124-114 to the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

In November, the Celtics hosted the Hornets in Boston, and the Celtics won 140-105.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined to score 57 points, while Jalen McDaniels had 24 for the Hornets.