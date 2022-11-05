Skip to main content
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. 

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time. 

JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Al Horford, Mfiondu Kabengele and Robert Williams II have all been ruled out for the Celtics. 

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels. 

Quentin Grimes is questionable and Mitchell Robinson is doubtful. 

NBA's official injury report 

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. 

The Celtics beat the Bulls at home in Massachusetts on Friday night by a score of 123-119 to improve to 5-3 in their first eight games of the season. 

Jayson Tatum went off for 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes of playing time.  

Malcolm Brogdon also had 25 points off the bench.

The Celtics are 3-1 at home but 2-2 on the road. 

As for the Knicks, they snapped a three-game losing streak when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania by a score of 106-104. 

Jalen Brunson had 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while RJ Barrett had 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists. 

Obi Toppin also had 17 points off the bench.

The Knicks are only 1-3 on the road, but they are a very solid 3-1 in four games at home. 

Last season, the Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals, while the Knicks were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and missed the postseason. 

USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports

