Celtics And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out Cole Swider, Scotty Pippen Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Wenyen Gabriel.

Meanwhile, their two best players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been upgraded to available.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari, Al Horford and JD Davison.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Tuesday.

The Celtics made the NBA Finals last season and have been the best team in the league to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 21-7 in 28 games and 7-3 in their last ten.

However, they have lost their last two games, and this will be the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-93 on Monday night.

On the road, the Celtics have gone 10-5 in 15 games away from Boston.

Jayson Tatum has looked fantastic and appears to be on the way to his fourth straight All-Star Game.

The former Duke star is averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 27 games.

As for the Lakers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-15 record in 26 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4 and are 6-6 in 12 games at home.

Anthony Davis is off to a stellar start to the year with averages of 27.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest in 23 games.