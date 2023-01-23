Celtics And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic have finalized their injury reports for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics have ruled out Robert Williams III, Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari and Malcom Brogdon.

As for the Magic, they will be without Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke and Admiral Schofield.

Jonathan Issac has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Griffin on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Carter Jr. on Monday."

The Celtics come into the matchup as the best team in the NBA with a 35-12 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and 17-7 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Boston, Massachusetts.

The Magic are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-29 record in 46 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are 11-12 in 23 games hosted in Orlando, Florida.

Earlier this season, the Magic beat the Celtics in consecutive games in Boston.

They won the first game 117-109 and the second one 95-92.

The Magic have only won six games on the road this season, so the two wins over the Celtics in Boston were impressive.

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals, while the Magic have not made the postseason since 2020.