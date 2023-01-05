Celtics And Mavs Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the best team in the NBA.

They are 26-12 in 38 games but in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics are 5-5, and on the road, they have gone 11-7 in 18 games.

In their most recent game, they lost 150-117 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road in Oklahoma).

As for the Mavs, they are 22-16 in 38 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are one of the hottest teams in the league and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

Right now, the Mavs are 8-2 in their last ten games and an impressive 15-5 in 20 games at home in Dallas, Texas.

In their last game, they beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 (on the road in Texas).

The Celtics and Mavs faced off in November, and the Celtics won 125-112 at home in Boston.

Jayson Tatum had 37 points, five rebounds and 13 assists, while Luka Doncic had 42 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Both teams have the talent to be contenders for the 2023 NBA Finals.