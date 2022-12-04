Celtics And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday night, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, Marcus Smart, Mfiondu Kabengele, JD Davison and Robert Williams III.

Meanwhile, the Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons, David Duke Jr., Alondes Williams, Yuta Watanabe and Edmond Sumner.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Horford on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Sunday."

The Celtics are coming off a loss on Friday night to the Miami Heat that snapped a five-game winning streak.

That being said, they are still the best team in the NBA, with an 18-5 record in their first 23 games.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have gone 7-3 in the ten games they have played outside of Massachusetts.

As for the Nets, they started out the season 1-5 but have been playing much better as of late.

They are the sixth seed in the east with a 13-11 record in 24 games and 7-3 in their last ten games.

In addition, the Nets are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and an impressive 8-4 in the 12 games they have hosted in Brooklyn.

The Nets beat the Celtics in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, while the Celtics beat the Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.