Celtics And Nets Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports.

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in New York on Sunday evening.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out Robert Williams III, Danilo Gallinari, JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart is listed as questionable.

As for the Nets, they have ruled out Ben Simmons, David Duke Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Alondes Willams and Edmond Sumner.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics come into the night after losing to the Miami Heat 120-116 in overtime on Friday night (at home).

While the loss snapped a five-game winning streak, they are still the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics are 18-5 in their first 23 games and 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have a 7-3 record in the ten games they have played away from Massachusetts.

As for the Nets, they got off to a horrible start to the season but have played much better recently.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

Right now, they are the sixth seed in the east with a 13-11 record in 24 games.

At home, they are also hard to beat (8-4 in 12 games at Barclays Center).

The two teams have faced off in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

In 2021, the Nets won, while in 2022, the Celtics won.