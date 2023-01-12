The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.

On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York.

For the game, both teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

The Celtics will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Al Horford and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant, while Nic Claxton, David Duke Jr. and Kessler Edwards have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 30-12 record in 42 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Celtics have gone 13-7 in the 20 games they have played outside of Boston, Massachusetts.

As for the Nets, they are only two games behind the Celtics with a 27-13 record in 40 games.

Over the last ten games, the Nets are 9-1, and they were recently on a 12-game winning streak.

Currently, the Nets are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 13-5 in the 18 games they have hosted at Barclays Center.

Last season, the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, which was a significant surprise.

Following the Nets, they beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to make the NBA Finals.

On December 4, the Celtics beat the Nets 103-92 in Brooklyn, and Jaylen Brown led the way with 34 points.