Celtics And Nuggets Injury Reports

On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Massachusetts, and for the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie, Ish Smith, Peyton Watson, Jack White and Peyton Watson.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III.

NBA's official injury report

The most important player on the injury report is Brogdon, who is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest off the bench.

He was acquired from the Indiana Pacers over the offseason and is one of the best reserves in the NBA.

For a team that already made the NBA Finals last season, he was a massive pickup.

The Nuggets come into the night with an 8-3 record in their first 11 games of the season and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

They are also a perfect 4-0 at home in Colorado but 4-3 in seven games on the road.

Nikola Jokic, who has won the MVP in each of the last two seasons, is off to another phenomenal start (averaging 21.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest).

As for the Celtics, they also come into the game with an 8-3 record in 11 games (and they are on a four-game winning streak).

They are a solid 4-1 in five games at home and 4-2 in six games on the road.

All-Star Jayson Tatum has led the way averaging 31.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest on 49.8% shooting from the field.