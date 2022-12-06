Celtics And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics have ruled out Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Al Horford, Mfiondu Kabengele and Robert Williams III.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez and Precious Achiuwa.

Justin Champagnie, Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr. have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics list starters as Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Griffin on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Updated lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Koloko on Monday."

The Celtics are playing the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 103-92 in New York on Sunday night.

Marcus Smart did not play in Sunday's game, but the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year is back in the starting lineup for Monday.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 19-5 record in their first 24 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and 8-3 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Massachusetts.

As for the Raptors, they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers for the fifth seed in the east.

They are 12-11 in their first 23 games and have been excellent at home, with a 9-2 record in 11 games hosted in Canada.

Over the last ten games, the Raptors are 5-5 and are coming off a 121-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at home.