Celtics And Raptors Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday evening, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Canada.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum, Danilo Gallinari, JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have ruled out Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Christian Koloko and Otto Porter Jr.

Dalano Banton has been listed as questionable.

The Celtics come into the night as the best team in the NBA with a 34-12 record in 46 games.

They are 4.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks (who are tied for the second seed).

In addition, the Celtics are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and 16-7 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Boston.

As for the Raptors, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 20-26 record in 46 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

Even though the Raptors have struggled this season, they are a solid 14-11 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Canada.

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals, while the Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

In December, the two teams faced off in Canada, and the Celtics won 116-110.

Tatum (who is ruled out for Saturday's matchup) had 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam had 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.