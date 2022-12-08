Celtics And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Boston Celtics in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III, JD Davison, Al Horford and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon has been upgraded to available.

As for the Suns, they will be without Duane Washington Jr., Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson.

Torrey Craig and Chris Paul have ben upgraded to available.

Paul had missed the last 14 games, so this will significantly boost the Suns' starting lineup.

He is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Griffin on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Wednesday."

The Celtics come into the night as the best team in the NBA.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-5 record and are 9-3 in 12 games played on the road.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2, and they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Having Brogdon upgraded to available is big news because he is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in 20 games off the bench (he's also shooting 49.4% from the three-point range).

The Suns are 16-8 in their first 24 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 12-2 in 14 at home.